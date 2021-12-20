Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Has $17.96 Million Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 0.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 45,548 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $17,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,668,000 after buying an additional 2,916 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 923.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after buying an additional 8,130 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,023,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 475.5% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $24,909,000.

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $424.39 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $422.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $409.11. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $334.11 and a fifty-two week high of $435.41.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

