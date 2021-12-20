Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Has $37.74 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 754,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 12,531 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 1.5% of Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $37,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 9,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 6,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 11,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $48.96 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.67. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.52 and a fifty-two week high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.