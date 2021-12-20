Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Has $6.66 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $6,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWD. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 32.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,864,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $930,215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439,756 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,786,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,186,811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170,479 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the second quarter worth $142,758,000. Johns Hopkins University acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the second quarter worth $136,211,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,002,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,221,154,000 after buying an additional 766,498 shares in the last quarter.

IWD opened at $163.05 on Monday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $132.50 and a fifty-two week high of $167.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $164.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.47.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

