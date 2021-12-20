Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Purchases 1,917 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 1.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 167,723 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,917 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney accounts for about 1.2% of Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $28,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Amundi bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the second quarter valued at $1,036,444,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Walt Disney by 2.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,480,524 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $21,001,090,000 after acquiring an additional 2,623,659 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 18,313.6% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,435,344 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $8,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427,549 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,914,682 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $12,640,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth about $198,012,000. 64.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

DIS opened at $148.76 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $161.13 and a 200 day moving average of $171.83. The company has a market cap of $270.39 billion, a PE ratio of 65.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.18. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $142.04 and a 12 month high of $203.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 4.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DIS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $219.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $219.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.93.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

See Also: What Is an EV Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.