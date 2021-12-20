Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Raises Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,034 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 408 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $7,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Broadcom during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Broadcom by 588.9% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group increased its holdings in Broadcom by 97.3% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 73 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Broadcom news, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 81 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $612.61 per share, with a total value of $49,621.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $493.49 per share, with a total value of $74,516.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 543 shares of company stock valued at $298,240. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AVGO opened at $634.96 on Monday. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $419.14 and a twelve month high of $644.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $553.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $507.30. The company has a market cap of $261.36 billion, a PE ratio of 42.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.93.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $7.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.74 by $0.07. Broadcom had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 46.31%. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.58 EPS. Broadcom’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 29.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of $4.10 per share. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 21st. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.60. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.00%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AVGO shares. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $600.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $575.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $720.00 price target (up from $590.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, December 10th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $600.00 to $665.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. The analyst said its margin and FCF profile remains unmatched and its $10B buyback signals commitment to capital returns though management and he wouldn’t exclude further M&A. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $654.39.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

