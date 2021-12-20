Whittier Trust Co. Trims Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Whittier Trust Co. lessened its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 96,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 151 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. owned 0.08% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $23,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 6.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,492,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,813,814,000 after purchasing an additional 478,845 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,707,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,378,786,000 after buying an additional 272,454 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 24.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,782,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,722,000 after buying an additional 938,813 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 25.3% during the second quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 3,116,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,409,000 after buying an additional 629,980 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,086,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,103,000 after buying an additional 5,994 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

Shares of IWB opened at $256.46 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $258.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $250.45. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $205.71 and a 1 year high of $265.43.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Further Reading: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.