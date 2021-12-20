Wilh. Wilhelmsen Holding ASA (OTC:WLLSF) Now Covered by Pareto Securities

Pareto Securities assumed coverage on shares of Wilh. Wilhelmsen Holding ASA (OTC:WLLSF) in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

OTC WLLSF opened at $21.25 on Thursday. Wilh. Wilhelmsen Holding ASA has a one year low of $21.25 and a one year high of $21.25.

Get Wilh. Wilhelmsen Holding ASA alerts:

About Wilh. Wilhelmsen Holding ASA

Wilh. Wilhelmsen Holding ASA engages in the provision of maritime related services, transportation, and logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Maritime Services, Supply Services, and Holding and Investments. The Maritime Services segment offers marine products, ship agency services and logistics to the merchant fleet and ship management including manning for all major vessel types through a worldwide network.

Recommended Story: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for Wilh. Wilhelmsen Holding ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wilh. Wilhelmsen Holding ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.