Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Acquires 675 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 33.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 753,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,443,000 after purchasing an additional 130,549 shares in the last quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 543.3% in the 3rd quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. now owns 83,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,455,000 after buying an additional 70,224 shares during the last quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,900,000. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 91,912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,030,000 after buying an additional 6,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 18,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VGK opened at $66.12 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 1 year low of $58.22 and a 1 year high of $70.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.45.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

