Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Increases Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 30.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 610.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,752,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,695,000 after buying an additional 1,505,643 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 799.1% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,942,000. Equitable Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $71,936,000. Finally, Hengehold Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $472,000. Institutional investors own 54.91% of the company’s stock.

IAU opened at $34.16 on Monday. iShares Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $31.94 and a 12 month high of $37.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.20.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

