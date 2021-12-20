Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Makes New $270,000 Investment in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:BAUG)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:BAUG) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC owned 0.33% of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – August as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BAUG. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – August by 57.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – August by 484.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 2,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – August during the 3rd quarter worth about $101,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – August during the 3rd quarter worth about $251,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – August by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 39,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 8,075 shares in the last quarter.

Get Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF - August alerts:

Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – August stock opened at $32.74 on Monday. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – August has a twelve month low of $29.39 and a twelve month high of $33.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.05.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:BAUG).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF - August Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF - August and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.