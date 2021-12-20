Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC decreased its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 21.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 367 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 101 shares during the quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $54,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the second quarter valued at $45,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 314.6% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 199 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the second quarter valued at $55,000. 23.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Alibaba Group stock opened at $122.10 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $174.38. The company has a market cap of $331.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.92. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $108.70 and a 52-week high of $274.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.
Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $240.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. CLSA lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $273.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Alibaba Group from $260.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Alibaba Group from $245.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Alibaba Group from $192.00 to $182.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.44.
Alibaba Group Profile
Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.
