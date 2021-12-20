Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC decreased its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 21.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 367 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 101 shares during the quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $54,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the second quarter valued at $45,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 314.6% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 199 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the second quarter valued at $55,000. 23.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alibaba Group stock opened at $122.10 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $174.38. The company has a market cap of $331.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.92. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $108.70 and a 52-week high of $274.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $11.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $9.74. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 15.27%. The firm had revenue of $200.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $240.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. CLSA lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $273.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Alibaba Group from $260.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Alibaba Group from $245.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Alibaba Group from $192.00 to $182.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.44.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

