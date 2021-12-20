Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Takes $86,000 Position in Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:RYAN)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:RYAN) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

Separately, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL purchased a new position in Ryan Specialty Group in the third quarter valued at $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.97% of the company’s stock.

RYAN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Ryan Specialty Group from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ryan Specialty Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Ryan Specialty Group from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

RYAN opened at $39.51 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc has a one year low of $25.57 and a one year high of $41.14.

Ryan Specialty Group (NYSE:RYAN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. Ryan Specialty Group had a return on equity of 104.08% and a net margin of 1.46%. The business had revenue of $352.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

Ryan Specialty Group Profile

Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc is a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents and carriers. The company offer distribution, underwriting, product development, administration and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

