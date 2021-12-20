XML Financial LLC Acquires 11,566 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

XML Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 88.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 24,648 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 11,566 shares during the quarter. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Long Island Investors LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 3.0% in the third quarter. First Long Island Investors LLC now owns 792,129 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $44,304,000 after purchasing an additional 23,258 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in Comcast by 3.8% in the third quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 38,831 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 5.5% in the third quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 37,460 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in Comcast by 0.8% in the third quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 347,902 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $19,775,000 after purchasing an additional 2,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fermata Advisors LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 3.8% in the third quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 8,397 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. 82.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CMCSA opened at $48.75 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.81. The company has a market capitalization of $222.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.29 and a fifty-two week high of $61.80.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 12.73%. The company had revenue of $30.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.26%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CMCSA. Raymond James cut Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Comcast in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Comcast from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Comcast from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.88.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

