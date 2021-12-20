XML Financial LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

XML Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 17.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,654 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,744 shares during the quarter. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keel Point LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the second quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Mondelez International during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Mondelez International by 48.1% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Mondelez International during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.86.

In other news, EVP Vinzenz P. Gruber sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total value of $949,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Charles E. Bunch acquired 1,000 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $62.46 per share, with a total value of $62,460.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,237,062 shares of company stock valued at $200,726,648. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

MDLZ opened at $64.96 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.91 and a 1-year high of $66.06. The company has a market capitalization of $90.62 billion, a PE ratio of 23.12, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.90.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 14.54%. The business had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.73%.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

