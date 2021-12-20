XML Financial LLC Buys 11,566 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

XML Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 88.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,648 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,566 shares during the quarter. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 5.4% during the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 8,347 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 8.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 884,629 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $50,532,000 after buying an additional 71,701 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 33.7% during the second quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,586 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeworth LLC bought a new position in Comcast in the second quarter worth approximately $204,000. 82.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CMCSA opened at $48.75 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.81. The company has a market capitalization of $222.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.29 and a fifty-two week high of $61.80.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $30.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.87 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 12.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. Analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.26%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CMCSA. Barclays dropped their price objective on Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Comcast from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Comcast from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Comcast from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Comcast currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.88.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

