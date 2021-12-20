XML Financial LLC Increases Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

XML Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 357.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,648 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,540 shares during the quarter. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MDT. Amundi purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the 2nd quarter worth about $921,134,000. Sanders Capital LLC increased its holdings in Medtronic by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 10,326,216 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,411,131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,145,361 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Medtronic by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,415,804 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,168,785,000 after acquiring an additional 2,043,059 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in Medtronic by 3,039.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,872,220 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,914,000 after acquiring an additional 1,812,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Medtronic by 86.3% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,501,293 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $434,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621,503 shares during the last quarter. 79.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MDT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Medtronic from $145.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 26th. UBS Group raised their target price on Medtronic from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Medtronic from $153.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Medtronic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.48.

MDT opened at $100.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.91. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $100.26 and a 52-week high of $135.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $116.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.16.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 14.80%. The firm had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.62%.

In other news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $75,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard H. Anderson purchased 5,010 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $103.26 per share, for a total transaction of $517,332.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

