XML Financial LLC Makes New Investment in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF)

XML Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 49,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,035,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the third quarter worth about $340,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 28.7% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 4,071 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $242,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 7.8% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the period. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KREF opened at $20.65 on Monday. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.10 and a 12 month high of $23.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 540.30 and a quick ratio of 540.30.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.14. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a net margin of 51.29% and a return on equity of 11.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.75%.

KREF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.08.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Company Profile

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. Its target assets include mezzanine loans, preferred equity and other debt-oriented instruments. The company’s investment objective is capital preservation and generating attractive risk-adjusted returns for its stockholders over the long term, primarily through dividends.

