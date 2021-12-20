XML Financial LLC Purchases 3,255 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

XML Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 137.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,255 shares during the quarter. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 20.2% during the third quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,145 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 2,545 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 10.8% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 71,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,086,000 after acquiring an additional 6,991 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 2.8% during the third quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 18.3% during the second quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 2,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New England Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 3.6% during the second quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 62.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

In related news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total value of $194,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total transaction of $39,484.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DUK opened at $103.04 on Monday. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $85.56 and a fifty-two week high of $108.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.12. The company has a market capitalization of $79.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.08. Duke Energy had a net margin of 12.58% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The firm had revenue of $6.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.985 per share. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 101.55%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DUK shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $112.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.58.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

Read More: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.