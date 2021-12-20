XML Financial LLC Raises Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

XML Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,911 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares during the quarter. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the second quarter worth $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the third quarter worth $25,000. Viridian Ria LLC bought a new stake in Accenture in the third quarter worth $32,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in Accenture by 456.0% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 139 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Accenture in the second quarter worth $44,000. 73.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ACN. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $338.06 to $405.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a research report on Sunday, September 19th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $385.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Accenture currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $380.15.

Shares of ACN stock opened at $396.24 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $361.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $332.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $250.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.11, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.14. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $241.73 and a fifty-two week high of $413.65.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.15. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.42% and a net margin of 11.54%. The business had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.37%.

Accenture declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.78, for a total transaction of $194,507.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 5,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.33, for a total value of $1,984,956.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,219 shares of company stock worth $9,512,564. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

