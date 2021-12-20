XML Financial LLC Takes Position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF)

XML Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 49,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,035,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of KREF. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 159.7% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the second quarter worth $37,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 35.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 16.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. 84.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:KREF opened at $20.65 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 0.70. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.10 and a 52 week high of $23.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 540.30 and a current ratio of 540.30.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.14. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a net margin of 51.29% and a return on equity of 11.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.33%. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s payout ratio is currently 80.75%.

KREF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.08.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. Its target assets include mezzanine loans, preferred equity and other debt-oriented instruments. The company’s investment objective is capital preservation and generating attractive risk-adjusted returns for its stockholders over the long term, primarily through dividends.

