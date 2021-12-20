XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,320,000 shares, a growth of 17.0% from the November 15th total of 11,380,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,900,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

XPeng stock traded down $2.88 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $38.88. 287,176 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,905,450. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.25 and a 200 day moving average of $42.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 3.87. The firm has a market cap of $31.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.19 and a beta of 7.83. XPeng has a 12-month low of $22.73 and a 12-month high of $60.04.

Get XPeng alerts:

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $887.72 million for the quarter. XPeng had a negative return on equity of 12.10% and a negative net margin of 28.56%. Sell-side analysts predict that XPeng will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on XPEV. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on XPeng in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on XPeng from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Bank of America boosted their price target on XPeng from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded XPeng from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.67.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XPEV. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of XPeng during the third quarter worth $37,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of XPeng during the second quarter worth $44,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of XPeng by 420.7% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of XPeng by 88.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of XPeng in the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000. 24.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XPeng Company Profile

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services.

Further Reading: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for XPeng Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPeng and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.