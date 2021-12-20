Yacktman Asset Management LP Sells 19,473 Shares of First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB)

Yacktman Asset Management LP lowered its stake in shares of First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,765,985 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 19,473 shares during the quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP owned 2.13% of First Hawaiian worth $81,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in First Hawaiian by 0.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,496,201 shares of the bank’s stock worth $410,822,000 after buying an additional 113,407 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in First Hawaiian by 13.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,393,591 shares of the bank’s stock worth $181,194,000 after buying an additional 750,929 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in First Hawaiian by 5.2% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,215,685 shares of the bank’s stock worth $176,153,000 after buying an additional 305,348 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in First Hawaiian by 15.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,930,217 shares of the bank’s stock worth $139,723,000 after buying an additional 669,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in First Hawaiian by 1.6% during the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,853,675 shares of the bank’s stock worth $137,553,000 after buying an additional 74,655 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

Get First Hawaiian alerts:

In other news, CFO Ravi Mallela sold 2,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.73, for a total transaction of $63,004.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FHB opened at $25.53 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.02. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.43 and a 1 year high of $30.80.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $182.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.45 million. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 36.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

Separately, Bank of America downgraded First Hawaiian from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Hawaiian currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.25.

First Hawaiian Profile

First Hawaiian, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to consumer and commercial customers, including deposit products, lending services, and wealth management and trust services through its subsidiary First Hawaiian Bank. It operates through the following business segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for First Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.