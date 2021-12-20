Yacktman Asset Management LP Sells 3,046 Shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Yacktman Asset Management LP lowered its stake in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 0.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 402,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,046 shares during the quarter. Anthem makes up about 1.4% of Yacktman Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Yacktman Asset Management LP’s holdings in Anthem were worth $149,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ANTM. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Anthem during the second quarter worth $264,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in Anthem by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Anthem by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Anthem by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 33,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,764,000 after buying an additional 3,958 shares during the period. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in Anthem by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. 88.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ANTM opened at $443.51 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $419.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $394.19. The company has a market cap of $107.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Anthem, Inc. has a 12-month low of $286.04 and a 12-month high of $451.71.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $6.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.37 by $0.42. Anthem had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The business had revenue of $35.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Anthem’s payout ratio is presently 20.29%.

In other Anthem news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 1,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total transaction of $501,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Anthem from $425.00 to $486.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Anthem in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $465.00 price target on the stock. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Anthem from $440.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Anthem from $435.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Anthem from $460.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $473.85.

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

