Yacktman Asset Management LP Trims Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Yacktman Asset Management LP decreased its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,469,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,613 shares during the period. Charles Schwab accounts for approximately 2.4% of Yacktman Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Yacktman Asset Management LP owned approximately 0.19% of Charles Schwab worth $252,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHW. Amundi acquired a new position in Charles Schwab during the second quarter worth approximately $738,092,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Charles Schwab by 4.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 112,447,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,187,314,000 after purchasing an additional 4,670,450 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Charles Schwab by 27.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,758,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $928,954,000 after purchasing an additional 2,774,688 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Charles Schwab by 2.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 83,022,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,044,834,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC increased its position in Charles Schwab by 48.8% during the second quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 5,464,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $397,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791,637 shares during the last quarter. 71.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

SCHW opened at $80.52 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.23. The firm has a market cap of $145.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.54 and a beta of 1.03. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $50.76 and a twelve month high of $85.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 30.08% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 86.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.38%.

In other Charles Schwab news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 902 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.96, for a total transaction of $70,319.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $25,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,190,330 shares of company stock worth $96,454,888 over the last quarter. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

Further Reading: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.