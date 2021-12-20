Zacks: Analysts Anticipate ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $134.50 Million

Wall Street analysts expect ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) to report $134.50 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $130.30 million and the highest is $140.21 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $121.01 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $488.16 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $483.68 million to $493.59 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $559.53 million, with estimates ranging from $512.60 million to $607.83 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow ACADIA Pharmaceuticals.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.17. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 40.38% and a negative return on equity of 32.74%. The business had revenue of $131.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.54) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis.

ACAD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.04.

Shares of NASDAQ ACAD traded up $5.82 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.58. 221,710 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,727,407. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $15.68 and a 52 week high of $57.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.25. The company has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.51 and a beta of 0.57.

In related news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 2,963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total value of $51,585.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 2,803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total value of $53,285.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,104 shares of company stock worth $128,165. Company insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACAD. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 37.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,139,203 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $247,295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,737,601 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 22.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,198,831 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $248,749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844,820 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 85.4% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,924,637 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347,516 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 68.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,381,568 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,088,000 after purchasing an additional 969,355 shares during the period. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC boosted its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 136.7% during the second quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 209,866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,119,000 after purchasing an additional 782,158 shares during the period. 90.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. The firm’s products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

