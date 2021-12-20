Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL) Will Post Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Analysts expect Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL) to post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Artelo Biosciences’ earnings. Artelo Biosciences reported earnings of ($0.14) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 57.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Artelo Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.23) to ($0.21). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.26) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Artelo Biosciences.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ARTL. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Artelo Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Artelo Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Artelo Biosciences in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Artelo Biosciences by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 162,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 22,139 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Artelo Biosciences during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Artelo Biosciences during the second quarter worth approximately $74,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Artelo Biosciences during the second quarter worth approximately $663,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Artelo Biosciences by 247.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 862,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 614,089 shares during the last quarter. 11.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Artelo Biosciences stock remained flat at $$0.58 during mid-day trading on Monday. 596,502 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,733,362. Artelo Biosciences has a 12 month low of $0.53 and a 12 month high of $3.67. The company has a market cap of $24.57 million, a P/E ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 2.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.90.

Artelo Biosciences Company Profile

Artelo Biosciences, Inc is a development stage company, which engages in discovering, licensing, developing and commercializing treatments that modulate the endocannabinoid system. The company was founded by James Manley on May 2, 2011 and is headquartered in Solana Beach, CA.

