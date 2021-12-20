Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Will Announce Earnings of $0.79 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) to report earnings of $0.79 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Colgate-Palmolive’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.81 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.77. Colgate-Palmolive posted earnings per share of $0.77 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will report full year earnings of $3.21 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.19 to $3.24. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.32 to $3.48. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Colgate-Palmolive.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 297.62% and a net margin of 15.37%. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. Colgate-Palmolive’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

CL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.73.

Shares of NYSE:CL traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $82.54. 108,291 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,742,714. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.09. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $74.01 and a 52-week high of $86.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.94. The company has a market capitalization of $69.57 billion, a PE ratio of 26.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.61.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.14, for a total transaction of $44,432.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 145,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total transaction of $11,206,536.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 124.5% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,194,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,775,000 after buying an additional 3,435,717 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 10.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 33,925,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,564,120,000 after buying an additional 3,077,946 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter worth about $211,547,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 81.4% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,408,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,583,000 after buying an additional 1,529,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 23.6% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,462,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,114,000 after buying an additional 1,425,525 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

