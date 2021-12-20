Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) to Post $0.97 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) will announce earnings of $0.97 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Lakeland Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.98 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.95. Lakeland Financial also posted earnings per share of $0.97 in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Lakeland Financial will report full-year earnings of $3.74 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.72 to $3.77. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.40 to $3.60. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Lakeland Financial.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.01. Lakeland Financial had a net margin of 39.76% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The company had revenue of $56.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.62 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lakeland Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th.

LKFN opened at $75.74 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.76. Lakeland Financial has a twelve month low of $50.71 and a twelve month high of $79.67.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Monday, October 25th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 22nd. Lakeland Financial’s payout ratio is 36.17%.

In other Lakeland Financial news, Director Robert E. Bartels, Jr. bought 660 shares of Lakeland Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $72.00 per share, with a total value of $47,520.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,566,000 after acquiring an additional 13,125 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 597.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 3,412 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 47,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,954,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Lakeland Financial by 3.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,320,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,406,000 after buying an additional 41,380 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

About Lakeland Financial

Lakeland Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services. It offers commercial and consumer banking, trust and wealth management, brokerage, and treasury management commercial services. The company was founded on February 8, 1983 and is headquartered in Warsaw, IN.

