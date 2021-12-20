Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) to Post -$0.32 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) will post earnings of ($0.32) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Radius Health’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.12 and the lowest is ($0.68). Radius Health posted earnings per share of ($0.46) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 30.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Radius Health will report full year earnings of ($1.39) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.62) to ($1.02). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.02) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.72) to $0.31. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Radius Health.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $56.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (down from $30.00) on shares of Radius Health in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Bank of America began coverage on Radius Health in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Radius Health from $23.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Radius Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Radius Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Radius Health has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Shares of Radius Health stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.88. 36,852 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 772,552. Radius Health has a twelve month low of $6.59 and a twelve month high of $26.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $325.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 1.22.

In related news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.95 per share, for a total transaction of $1,295,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Rubric Capital Management Lp bought 560,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.02 per share, for a total transaction of $4,496,741.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 1,946,997 shares of company stock worth $15,691,893. Corporate insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDUS. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Radius Health during the first quarter worth approximately $371,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Radius Health during the first quarter worth approximately $1,320,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Radius Health by 11.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,434 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Radius Health by 5.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 84,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after buying an additional 4,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Radius Health by 8.5% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 324,015 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,910,000 after buying an additional 25,291 shares during the last quarter.

Radius Health Company Profile

Radius Health, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing endocrine therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis and oncology. The company’s lead product, Abaloparatide-SC, reduces fracture risk in postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. Its pipeline also includes abaloparatide transdermal patch for potential use in osteoporosis; and RAD1901 for potential use in hormone-driven, or hormone-resistant, metastatic breast cancer, and vasomotor symptoms in postmenopausal women.

