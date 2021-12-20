Zacks: Analysts Anticipate South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $340.70 Million

Equities research analysts expect South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) to post $340.70 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for South State’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $342.80 million and the lowest is $338.40 million. South State reported sales of $363.42 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that South State will report full year sales of $1.38 billion for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.48 billion to $1.50 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover South State.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.41. South State had a net margin of 31.07% and a return on equity of 11.16%. The company had revenue of $347.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. South State’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SSB. DA Davidson raised South State from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Raymond James upgraded shares of South State from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of South State from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.87.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSB traded down $2.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $75.98. The stock had a trading volume of 9,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,617. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88. South State has a one year low of $62.60 and a one year high of $93.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $79.62. The firm has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. South State’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.63%.

In other South State news, Chairman Robert R. Hill, Jr. sold 6,118 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $507,794.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of South State by 1.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,807,606 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $556,589,000 after acquiring an additional 115,008 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of South State by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,290,997 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $395,077,000 after purchasing an additional 118,019 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of South State by 61.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,151,622 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $235,332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203,544 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in South State by 14.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,804,684 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $229,311,000 after purchasing an additional 357,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of South State by 34.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,531,313 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $189,014,000 after buying an additional 652,095 shares in the last quarter. 79.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

South State Company Profile

South State Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services and products to customers through its subsidiary. Its services include demand, time, and savings deposits; lending and credit card servicing; ATM processing; mortgage banking services; correspondent banking services and wealth management; and trust services.

