Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) to Announce $1.31 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) to announce $1.31 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Valero Energy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.55 and the lowest is $1.00. Valero Energy posted earnings of ($1.06) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 223.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Valero Energy will report full year earnings of $1.19 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $1.43. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $6.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.71 to $8.07. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Valero Energy.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $29.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.55 billion. Valero Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.31% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. Valero Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.16) EPS.

VLO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Argus raised their price target on Valero Energy from $83.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Valero Energy from $101.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Valero Energy from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Valero Energy from $81.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Valero Energy from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Valero Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.71.

VLO traded down $0.91 on Wednesday, hitting $67.78. 94,522 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,903,208. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.31. Valero Energy has a 12 month low of $51.90 and a 12 month high of $84.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.71 billion, a PE ratio of -63.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 2.11.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th were paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.78%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -359.63%.

In related news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 26,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.33, for a total value of $2,202,327.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Canton Hathaway LLC raised its position in Valero Energy by 83.5% in the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 367 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in Valero Energy by 107.7% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 403 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp raised its position in Valero Energy by 222.2% in the second quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 464 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its position in Valero Energy by 225.3% in the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 488 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

