Zacks: Analysts Expect Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) to Post $0.38 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) to post earnings of $0.38 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Clarus’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.42 and the lowest is $0.33. Clarus reported earnings per share of $0.34 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, March 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Clarus will report full-year earnings of $1.41 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.36 to $1.43. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.52 to $1.78. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Clarus.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CLAR shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on Clarus from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Clarus from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Clarus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Clarus from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Clarus has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.17.

NASDAQ CLAR opened at $26.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $988.69 million, a PE ratio of 23.45 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 3.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.68 and its 200 day moving average is $27.10. Clarus has a fifty-two week low of $14.66 and a fifty-two week high of $32.36.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. Clarus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.24%.

In other news, Director Donald House sold 10,000 shares of Clarus stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.65, for a total value of $276,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 26.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clarus by 2,905.1% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clarus in the second quarter worth about $53,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Clarus by 21.7% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Clarus by 24.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Clarus by 266.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,473 shares in the last quarter. 63.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clarus Corp. engages in development, manufacture, and distribution of outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focused on the climb, ski, mountain, and sport categories. It operates through the Black Diamond and Sierra segment. The Black Diamond segment designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor engineered equipment and apparel for climbing, mountaineering, backpacking, skiing, and a range of other year-round outdoor recreation activities.

