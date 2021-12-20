Zacks: Analysts Expect Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) to Post $0.97 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) will report earnings of $0.97 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Lakeland Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.98 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.95. Lakeland Financial also reported earnings of $0.97 per share during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lakeland Financial will report full-year earnings of $3.74 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.72 to $3.77. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.40 to $3.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Lakeland Financial.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.01. Lakeland Financial had a net margin of 39.76% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The company had revenue of $56.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lakeland Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ LKFN opened at $75.74 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $73.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Lakeland Financial has a 1-year low of $50.71 and a 1-year high of $79.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 20.14 and a beta of 0.77.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 25th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Lakeland Financial’s payout ratio is 36.17%.

In related news, Director Robert E. Bartels, Jr. purchased 660 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $72.00 per share, with a total value of $47,520.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LKFN. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 141.5% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Lakeland Financial during the third quarter worth about $163,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Lakeland Financial during the second quarter worth about $209,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Lakeland Financial during the second quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in Lakeland Financial during the third quarter worth about $219,000. 81.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lakeland Financial Company Profile

Lakeland Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services. It offers commercial and consumer banking, trust and wealth management, brokerage, and treasury management commercial services. The company was founded on February 8, 1983 and is headquartered in Warsaw, IN.

