Zacks: Analysts Expect NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) to Post $0.06 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.06 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for NeoPhotonics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.03 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.11. NeoPhotonics reported earnings per share of ($0.14) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 142.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that NeoPhotonics will report full year earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.15). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for NeoPhotonics.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $83.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.88 million. NeoPhotonics had a negative net margin of 14.93% and a negative return on equity of 21.90%. The company’s revenue was down 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded shares of NeoPhotonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Northland Securities downgraded shares of NeoPhotonics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of NeoPhotonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of NeoPhotonics from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered shares of NeoPhotonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.94.

In other NeoPhotonics news, Director Michael J. Sophie sold 17,388 shares of NeoPhotonics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $261,515.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Elizabeth Lynne Eby sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $752,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 376,078 shares of company stock valued at $5,667,477. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NPTN. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of NeoPhotonics by 371.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,803 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 4,573 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of NeoPhotonics by 882.4% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,081 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 5,462 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of NeoPhotonics by 11.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of NeoPhotonics by 17.1% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 9,838 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,434 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of NeoPhotonics by 107,218.2% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,805 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 11,794 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

NPTN opened at $15.18 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $799.91 million, a P/E ratio of -18.51 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.21. NeoPhotonics has a twelve month low of $7.95 and a twelve month high of $16.14.

NeoPhotonics Company Profile

NeoPhotonics Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of hybrid photonic integrated optoelectronic modules and subsystems for bandwidth-intensive communications networks. Its product portfolio includes pluggable coherent modules, coherent-components, 100G/400G client transceivers, optical switching, high speed ICs, 100G / 400G laser devices and light engines, passive components, network monitoring and control, and 10G and low rate components.

