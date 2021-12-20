Zacks: Analysts Expect NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) to Post $0.21 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) will report earnings per share of $0.21 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for NextGen Healthcare’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.23. NextGen Healthcare posted earnings per share of $0.26 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 19.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that NextGen Healthcare will report full year earnings of $0.95 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.93 to $0.97. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $1.07. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover NextGen Healthcare.

Get NextGen Healthcare alerts:

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.06. NextGen Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.69% and a positive return on equity of 12.59%. The firm had revenue of $149.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis.

NXGN opened at $17.63 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.87. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -293.78, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.25. NextGen Healthcare has a 1-year low of $13.64 and a 1-year high of $23.80.

In other news, Director Craig A. Barbarosh sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total value of $148,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mitchell Waters sold 3,349 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $56,933.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 14,500 shares of company stock valued at $227,570. 18.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NextGen Healthcare during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in NextGen Healthcare by 82.9% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 3,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,683 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in NextGen Healthcare by 214.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 3,833 shares during the period. ACG Wealth bought a new position in NextGen Healthcare during the third quarter worth about $162,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NextGen Healthcare during the third quarter worth about $167,000. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

NextGen Healthcare Company Profile

NextGen Healthcare, Inc engages in the development and marketing of electronic health records, practice management, revenue cycle management, and interoperability solutions. It offers the core; automation and workflow; analytics, population health, and patient engagement, interoperability; managed services; professional services; and client service and support.

Recommended Story: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NextGen Healthcare (NXGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NextGen Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextGen Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.