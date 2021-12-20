Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) Will Post Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) to announce earnings of $0.38 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.33 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.51. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of $0.16 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 137.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, March 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of $1.33 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.29 to $1.44. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.36 to $1.66. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Amphastar Pharmaceuticals.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $112.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.00 million. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 12.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

In other news, CFO William J. Peters sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total value of $213,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard K. Prins sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.22, for a total transaction of $106,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,848 shares of company stock worth $640,789 in the last three months. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMPH. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 253.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,534 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 14.6% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMPH traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $21.54. 230 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 213,540. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.93 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.08. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $16.91 and a 12 month high of $22.40.

About Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, market, and sale of technically challenging and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products. It operates through Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Products segments. The Finished Pharmaceutical Products segment manufactures, markets, and distributes Primatene Mist, enoxaparin, naloxone, phytonadione, lidocaine, and other critical and non-critical care drugs.

