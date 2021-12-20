Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $807.29 Million

Analysts expect Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) to report sales of $807.29 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Euronet Worldwide’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $815.10 million and the lowest is $799.47 million. Euronet Worldwide posted sales of $706.60 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Euronet Worldwide will report full-year sales of $2.99 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.98 billion to $3.00 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $3.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.38 billion to $3.54 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Euronet Worldwide.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $816.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $784.03 million. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 11.54%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on EEFT shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $178.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Truist reduced their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.67.

In related news, Director M Jeannine Strandjord bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $107.95 per share, for a total transaction of $107,950.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 6.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 40,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,862 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Euronet Worldwide in the second quarter valued at about $412,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Euronet Worldwide by 34.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 265,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,987,000 after buying an additional 67,659 shares during the last quarter. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Euronet Worldwide in the third quarter valued at about $267,000. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the second quarter worth about $271,000. 93.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EEFT traded down $4.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $110.30. 12,591 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 567,243. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 41.43 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $117.40 and its 200 day moving average is $129.25. Euronet Worldwide has a 12 month low of $101.18 and a 12 month high of $167.71.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of electronic payment and transaction processing solutions for financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Fund Transfer (EFT) Processing; Epay; Money Transfer; and Corporate Services, Eliminations, and Other.

