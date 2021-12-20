Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) to Announce $3.31 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) to report $3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Lululemon Athletica’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.41 and the lowest is $3.24. Lululemon Athletica posted earnings per share of $2.58 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica will report full year earnings of $7.75 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.71 to $7.84. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $9.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.62 to $9.71. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Lululemon Athletica.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The apparel retailer reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 14.86%. The company’s revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LULU. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lululemon Athletica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $446.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Argus upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Truist Financial started coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $435.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $485.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $468.74.

In other news, Director Kathryn Henry sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.41, for a total value of $108,102.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 88.1% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 79 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1,214.3% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 92 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. 79.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU traded down $13.60 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $371.06. 33,516 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,297,510. The company’s 50 day moving average is $437.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $404.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.97 billion, a PE ratio of 55.42, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.32. Lululemon Athletica has a 52 week low of $269.28 and a 52 week high of $485.83.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

