Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $779.33 Million

Equities research analysts expect TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) to announce sales of $779.33 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for TransUnion’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $768.30 million and the highest is $825.07 million. TransUnion reported sales of $698.60 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that TransUnion will report full-year sales of $3.09 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.04 billion to $3.14 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $3.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.19 billion to $3.86 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover TransUnion.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $791.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $776.74 million. TransUnion had a return on equity of 23.01% and a net margin of 15.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share.

TRU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Atlantic Securities raised shares of TransUnion from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on TransUnion from $131.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of TransUnion from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.50.

In other TransUnion news, Director Siddharth N. Mehta sold 42,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.58, for a total value of $4,973,069.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 659 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.48, for a total transaction of $75,442.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 44,567 shares of company stock valued at $5,192,812. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in TransUnion by 12.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in TransUnion by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,694 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in TransUnion by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransUnion during the third quarter valued at approximately $14,327,000. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in TransUnion in the 3rd quarter worth $493,000. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TRU traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $110.83. The stock had a trading volume of 876,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,069,544. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13. The company has a market capitalization of $21.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.03 and a beta of 1.31. TransUnion has a twelve month low of $83.11 and a twelve month high of $125.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $114.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.84.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.57%.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

