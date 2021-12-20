Zacks: Brokerages Expect Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $323.52 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) will report sales of $323.52 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Alkermes’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $327.95 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $316.33 million. Alkermes posted sales of $280.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alkermes will report full-year sales of $1.17 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.18 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.39 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Alkermes.

Get Alkermes alerts:

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $294.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.93 million. Alkermes had a positive return on equity of 1.26% and a negative net margin of 8.12%. Alkermes’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on Alkermes from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Alkermes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Alkermes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Alkermes from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Alkermes in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alkermes has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.38.

Shares of ALKS stock traded up $0.21 on Friday, reaching $23.57. The company had a trading volume of 27,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,105,886. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.12 and a 200-day moving average of $27.07. Alkermes has a 12 month low of $18.02 and a 12 month high of $33.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALKS. Sarissa Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Alkermes by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sarissa Capital Management LP now owns 11,870,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,052,000 after acquiring an additional 3,920,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alkermes by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,036,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,657,000 after acquiring an additional 3,654,863 shares in the last quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alkermes by 599.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,232,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,523,000 after acquiring an additional 3,627,099 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Alkermes by 135.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,783,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alkermes by 112.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,877,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,030,000 after acquiring an additional 995,070 shares in the last quarter. 98.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alkermes Company Profile

Alkermes Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, research, and commercialization of medicines that are designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in major therapeutic areas. Its products include Aristada, which is used for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults; and Vivitrol, which is an injectable medication for the treatment of alcohol dependence and for the prevention of relapse to opioid dependence, following opioid detoxification.

Featured Article: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alkermes (ALKS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alkermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.