Zacks: Brokerages Expect CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) to Announce $0.42 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) will post earnings per share of $0.42 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for CSX’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.41 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.42. CSX reported earnings per share of $0.35 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, January 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CSX will report full year earnings of $1.55 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.53 to $1.57. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.87. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow CSX.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 25.51% and a net margin of 30.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share.

CSX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Raymond James increased their target price on CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on CSX from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on CSX from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.98.

In other news, CAO Angela C. Williams sold 38,535 shares of CSX stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.44, for a total value of $1,365,680.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 57,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.94, for a total value of $2,019,287.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CSX by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 186,291,657 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,976,237,000 after purchasing an additional 124,203,149 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of CSX by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 146,466,049 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,355,902,000 after purchasing an additional 4,177,271 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of CSX by 197.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,718,213 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,006,480,000 after purchasing an additional 62,168,569 shares in the last quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP increased its stake in shares of CSX by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 39,572,504 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,176,886,000 after purchasing an additional 7,338,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CSX by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,820,038 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,092,303,000 after purchasing an additional 267,651 shares in the last quarter. 73.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CSX opened at $35.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.69. The stock has a market cap of $79.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.22. CSX has a 52 week low of $27.70 and a 52 week high of $37.35.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $0.093 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.27%.

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

