Zacks: Brokerages Expect Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) to Post $1.39 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) will post earnings per share of $1.39 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Verisk Analytics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.31 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.45. Verisk Analytics reported earnings of $1.27 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Verisk Analytics will report full-year earnings of $5.24 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.15 to $5.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $5.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.63 to $6.23. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Verisk Analytics.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.07. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 23.78%. The company had revenue of $759.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.44 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VRSK. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Verisk Analytics from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Verisk Analytics from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verisk Analytics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.11.

Shares of NASDAQ VRSK traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $221.49. 40,497 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 914,628. Verisk Analytics has a 52-week low of $159.79 and a 52-week high of $231.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.70 billion, a PE ratio of 51.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $218.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $199.92.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

In other news, COO Mark V. Anquillare sold 20,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.37, for a total transaction of $4,717,747.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.58, for a total value of $97,363.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 336,428 shares of company stock valued at $73,735,528. 2.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics during the third quarter worth about $216,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 143.2% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 214 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 53.6% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

