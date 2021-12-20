Zacks Investment Research Downgrades EnQuest (OTCMKTS:ENQUF) to Hold

EnQuest (OTCMKTS:ENQUF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Enquest PLC is an oil and gas development and production company. It focuses on oil and oil linked hydrocarbons. Enquest PLC is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

Get EnQuest alerts:

ENQUF has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded EnQuest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of EnQuest in a report on Friday, October 8th.

ENQUF traded up $0.09 on Monday, reaching $0.35. 18,568 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,024. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.29 and its 200-day moving average is $0.29. EnQuest has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.76.

EnQuest Company Profile

EnQuest Plc engages in the extraction and production of hydrocarbons. It operates through the North Sea and Malaysia segments. The company was founded by Amjad Bseisu and Thomas Nigel Dawson Hares on January 29, 2010 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

See Also: Dividend Achievers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EnQuest (ENQUF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EnQuest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnQuest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.