Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Galera Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing and commercializing novel, proprietary therapeutics to transform radiotherapy in cancer. The company’s product candidate is GC4419, a highly selective and potent small molecule dismutase mimetic which is designed to rapidly convert superoxide to hydrogen peroxide. Galera Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Malvern, PA. “

Get Galera Therapeutics alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright raised Galera Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Bank of America raised Galera Therapeutics from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. BTIG Research raised Galera Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Galera Therapeutics from $21.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Galera Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.08.

NASDAQ:GRTX opened at $2.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $78.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 1.12. Galera Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.19 and a twelve month high of $12.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.45.

Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.15). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Galera Therapeutics will post -3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRTX. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Galera Therapeutics by 2,611.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 7,416 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Galera Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Galera Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $110,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Galera Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $177,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Galera Therapeutics by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares in the last quarter. 85.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Galera Therapeutics

Galera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the transformation of radiotherapy in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is avasopasem manganese (GC4419), a small molecule superoxide dismutase mimetic, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of radiation-induced severe oral mucositis in patients with head and neck cancer (HNC); and in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of radiotherapy-induced esophagitis in patients with lung cancer; in phase IIa clinical trial for patients with HNC undergoing standard-of-care radiotherapy; and has completed pilot placebo-controlled Phase I/II clinical trial in combination with stereotactic body radiation therapy (SBRT) for patients with locally advanced pancreatic cancer, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for hospitalized patients with COVID-19 disease.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Galera Therapeutics (GRTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Galera Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galera Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.