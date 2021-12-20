Zacks Investment Research Lowers Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Centrica is a top thirty FTSE100 company with growing energy businesses in the UK, North America and Europe. They secure and supply gas and electricity for millions of homes and businesses and offer a distinctive range of home energy solutions and low-carbon products and services. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Centrica in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Centrica in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Centrica from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.50.

OTCMKTS CPYYY opened at $3.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.40 and its 200-day moving average is $3.02. Centrica has a one year low of $2.17 and a one year high of $3.68.

About Centrica

Centrica Plc engages in the provision of energy supply and services. The company was founded on March 16, 1995 and is headquartered in Windsor, the United Kingdom.

