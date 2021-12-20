Zacks Investment Research Lowers Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $419.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Moody's have outperformed the industry over the past year. The company has a decent earnings surprise history. Its earnings have outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three and lagged in one of the trailing four quarters. The company remains well poised for growth on the back of its dominant position in the credit rating industry and a strong balance sheet. Its inorganic growth efforts are expected to help further diversify revenues and expand its global reach. Thus, these deals are likely to aid the company's financials. However, market volatility and a challenging macroeconomic environment might hamper the company's financials in the near term. Also, persistently mounting operating expenses, mainly due to investments in franchises and acquisitions, are expected to hurt the bottom line to some extent in the quarters ahead.”

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Moody’s from $372.00 to $402.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Moody’s from $428.00 to $431.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Moody’s from $414.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Moody’s from $415.00 to $423.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $412.18.

Moody’s stock opened at $393.64 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $387.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $376.11. Moody’s has a one year low of $261.38 and a one year high of $407.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $73.18 billion, a PE ratio of 35.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.18.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.17. Moody’s had a return on equity of 99.53% and a net margin of 35.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Moody’s will post 12.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. Moody’s’s payout ratio is presently 22.22%.

In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.50, for a total transaction of $159,802.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Kaye sold 316 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.28, for a total value of $125,856.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,837 shares of company stock worth $715,888 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 650.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 90 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 421.1% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 99 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. 90.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

