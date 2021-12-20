Zacks Investment Research Lowers Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $170.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Travelers boasts a strong market presence in auto, homeowners’ insurance, commercial U.S. property-casualty insurance with solid inorganic growth. High retention rate, increase in new business and positive renewal premium change bode well. Its commercial businesses should perform well owing to market stability. It remains optimistic about personal line of business, given growth at the profitable agency auto and homeowners business. It expects net investment income from non-fixed income portfolio to be $420 million to $430 million quarterly in 2022. Sufficient capital boosts shareholder value. It aims mid-teens core return on equity over time. Shares of Travelers have outperformed the industry in a year. Exposure to cat loss induces underwriting volatility. Also, high costs weigh on margin expansion and high leverage ratio concern.”

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a hold rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $167.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a neutral rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Travelers Companies currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $162.73.

Shares of TRV stock opened at $158.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $38.92 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $156.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.10. Travelers Companies has a 1-year low of $133.12 and a 1-year high of $163.29.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $8.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.75 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 12.15%. Travelers Companies’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Travelers Companies will post 12.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.70%.

In other Travelers Companies news, SVP Douglas K. Russell sold 14,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $2,379,618.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 6,005 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.87, for a total value of $960,019.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 26,570 shares of company stock worth $4,289,845. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Travelers Companies by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,650,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,241,333,000 after purchasing an additional 123,737 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Travelers Companies by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,473,426 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,112,166,000 after buying an additional 141,444 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Travelers Companies by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,646,611 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,641,874,000 after buying an additional 242,981 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Travelers Companies by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,165,114 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $633,138,000 after buying an additional 109,227 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Travelers Companies by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,147,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $628,887,000 after buying an additional 61,774 shares during the period. 83.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Travelers Companies

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

