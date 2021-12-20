Zacks Investment Research Upgrades OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $11.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited is a provider and innovator in the fields of wellness, beauty, rejuvenation and transformation on cruise ships and on land. The company’s service includes traditional and alternative massage, body and skincare treatment options, ayurvedic treatments, comprehensive hair and nail services, fitness, acupuncture, herbal medicine, pain management and medi-spa. OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited, formerly known as Haymaker Acquisition Corp., is based in Nassau Bahamas. “

Shares of OSW opened at $8.97 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $819.51 million, a PE ratio of -8.71 and a beta of 2.50. OneSpaWorld has a 12 month low of $8.15 and a 12 month high of $12.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.72.

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $43.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.90 million. OneSpaWorld had a negative return on equity of 21.34% and a negative net margin of 137.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.21) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that OneSpaWorld will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of OneSpaWorld by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of OneSpaWorld by 9.4% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 12,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of OneSpaWorld by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of OneSpaWorld by 2.5% during the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 65,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of OneSpaWorld by 13.6% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 1,637 shares in the last quarter. 89.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OneSpaWorld Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of health and wellness services. The firm also sells beauty products onboard cruise ships and at destination resort health and wellness centers. It operates through the Maritime and Destination Resorts segment. The company was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Nassau, Bahamas.

