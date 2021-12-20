Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Shares Down 8.6%

Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB)’s share price was down 8.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $66.59 and last traded at $66.98. Approximately 12,619 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 540,355 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.31.

A number of analysts recently commented on ZLAB shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on Zai Lab from $217.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Zai Lab in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Zai Lab in a report on Sunday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zai Lab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Zai Lab from $189.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.87.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $85.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.29.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.24) by $0.23. On average, equities analysts predict that Zai Lab Limited will post -7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Tao Fu sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.73, for a total value of $1,067,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John D. Diekman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.65, for a total value of $91,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,235,750. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in Zai Lab in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,118,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in Zai Lab in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,654,000. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zai Lab in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,026,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Zai Lab by 9.3% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 199,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,395,000 after purchasing an additional 17,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Zai Lab by 89.7% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 391,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,330,000 after acquiring an additional 185,252 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.03% of the company’s stock.

Zai Lab Company Profile (NASDAQ:ZLAB)

Zai Lab Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovering, licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address areas of unmet medical need in the fields of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The firm’s products include Zejula and Optune. The company was founded by Samantha Ying Du and Marietta Wu in April 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

