Zilla Price Up 84.4% This Week (ZLA)

Zilla (CURRENCY:ZLA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. In the last week, Zilla has traded up 84.4% against the dollar. Zilla has a market capitalization of $210,081.98 and $892.00 worth of Zilla was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zilla coin can now be bought for $0.0035 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Zilla alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00004660 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002138 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001060 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002136 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.87 or 0.00040357 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00007004 BTC.

About Zilla

ZLA is a coin. Its genesis date was November 30th, 2017. Zilla’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins. Zilla’s official website is zla.io . Zilla’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zilla is /r/ZILLAtoken

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilla is a platform to publish and invest in ICOs. Its objective is to create an ecosystem where it is possible to create, post and participate/invest in ICOs events. Through Zilla, it is possible for the creators to develop and offer their ICO projects, and for the investors to choose the ICOs that suits their investments, from a list that is under the platforms anti-scam policy. ZLA is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum Network. Zilla ICOs investors will receive airdrops in a form of the ZLA token, the more ICOs they invest in, the more airdrops will be attributed. In addition, a sub-token named GD is being created by the platform that will serve to further reward ZLA token holders. “

Zilla Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilla directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zilla should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zilla using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zilla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zilla and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.